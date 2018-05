A car has been seized for not having insurance after it was pulled over by police as part of a routine check.

The Ford Ka was being driven in Burnley yesterday when it was stopped by police.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Following a routine stop on this Ford Ka, it came to light that the driver only had a provisional licence and no insurance. The driver has been given his paperwork and the vehicle has been seized. Another uninsured driver off the road."