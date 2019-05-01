Carer and mum had children in car when she crashed under the influence

A single mum more than twice the drink-drive limit in Nelson at lunchtime hit another vehicle while two children were in her car, a court heard.

Carer Tanya Gutteridge was caught at 12-37pm, after she gave details to the vehicle owner on Macleod Street who thought she had had alcohol.

The 30-year-old was arrested at a nearby house, described herself to police as being hungover from the night before and claimed she had been distracted.

Burnley magistrates were told when mother-of-three Gutteridge was tested at the police station, she blew 76 microgrammes ot alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said the defendant made full admissions in interview. He continued: "She said she started talking to her son and drifted into a parked car. She was very sorry. "

Mr Philip Turner (defending) said Gutteridge was of previous good character and had been in Nelson visiting a friend.

The solicitor added: "The night before this incident she had been drinking with her friend until somewhere between 1 and 2am. The following day she got up and decided to take the children for a haircut. The hairdresser was only two streets away. She readily admits she could easily have walked, even with the children."

Mr Turner said vehicles were parked either side of the road, she was distracted and she caught a parked vehicle at a junction. Gutteridge cooperated with police and expressed remorse in interview.

The solicitor said the defendant was her grandmother's carer and took her shopping in her motability car.

The defendant, of Charles Court, Great Preston, Leeds, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Macleod Street, Nelson, on April 9th. She was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 19 months.