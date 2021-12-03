CCTV appeal after man exposes himself to passers-by in Burnley

The incident happened around 1-20pm on Wednesday in Netherwood Road and police have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the indecent exposure.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Can you help identify this man, following a report a male was seen exposing himself to members of the public on Netherwood Road, Burnley at around 13-23 hours on Wednesday, December 1st.

"If you have any information call us on 101 quoting log 656 of December 1st."