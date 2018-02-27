CCTV appeal after wedding rings stolen from Longridge home

Following enquiries, police would now like to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the investigation.
Following enquiries, police would now like to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the investigation.
Share this article

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a home in Longridge was raided, say police.

Burglars entered a house in the Hacking Drive area between 8am and 6.25pm on February 21, taking a laptop, tablet, iPhone, watches and wedding rings.

Following enquiries, police would now like to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the investigation.

Sgt Mick Aspden, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information following a burglary in Longridge.

“If you recognise this man please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3093@lancashire.pnn.police quoting crime reference EG1801371.