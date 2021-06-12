CCTV released after alleged theft of woman's purse at Clitheroe supermarket

The incident happened on June 4th and police are keen for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Gorrie, of Ribble Valley Police, said: "We would like to identify and speak to this male with regards to theft of a purse from a lady shopping at Tesco Clitheroe on June 4th.

Anyone with information please call Lancashire Constabulary on 101 using reference number LC-20210605-0533

Police wish to speak to this man