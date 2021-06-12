CCTV released after alleged theft of woman's purse at Clitheroe supermarket
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after the alleged theft of a purse from a woman shopping in Tesco, Clitheroe.
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 11:54 am
Updated
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 11:56 am
The incident happened on June 4th and police are keen for anyone with information to come forward.
PC Gorrie, of Ribble Valley Police, said: "We would like to identify and speak to this male with regards to theft of a purse from a lady shopping at Tesco Clitheroe on June 4th.
Anyone with information please call Lancashire Constabulary on 101 using reference number LC-20210605-0533
"Whilst out shopping please be aware of your surroundings and keep your property safe."