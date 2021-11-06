Chief constable speaks of his 'anger and disappointment' after four Burnley police vehicles damaged by firework yobs

Offenders caused chaos yesterday evening (Friday) by hurling fireworks at police who arrived on the scene responding to a number of hoax call outs.

Fireworks and other missiles were thrown at police, resulting in extensive damage to four police vehicles.

Fortunately, no officers were injured in the violence and no arrests have been made, however, inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible. Chief Constable Rowley has vowed to find and punish the culprits.

Chief Constable Rowley

Chief Constable Rowley said he felt "sad, angry and disappointed' to hear that his officers and a number of other emergency service personnel had come under attack.

He explained: "It makes me incredibly sad, angry and disappointed that people feel they can behave in this way towards my officers and the emergency services in general.

“The events of last night were totally inexcusable and show an utter lack of respect for emergency service workers who are going above and beyond day in and day out to keep our communities safe.

“Police officers are human beings and many of them live in the communities that they police and protect. They do not come to work to be abused and physically attacked by a small minority of disrespectful people who clearly have no respect for the authorities or indeed the communities that they live in.