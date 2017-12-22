Christmas ruined by thieves

Heartless burglars have targeted homes and businesses in the Harle Syke area of Burnley, including stealing Christmas presents and sentimental items from one house.

The burglaries and attempted break-ins, which occurred last weekend, took place in Lydgate and nearby Portsmouth Avenue.

The homeowner of a house in Lydgate told the Express how the burglary had left his family devastated.

He said: “They took Christmas presents for our grnadchildren and personal items which were very sentimental.

“It’s very upsetting, the house has been ransacked. They also took the keys to our car, but thankfully we were out in the car. To do this so close to Christmas is just so upsetting.”

Burglars also targeted nearby Casterton Avenue and a Tesco Local the same weekend, and attempted to break into other houses.

The Burnley Express contacted the local neighbourhood police team but have not received a response.