A Clitheroe drink-driver, who was more than twice the limit, has been banned for 20 months.

Shane Ashworth, of Woone Lane, was caught on Wilkin Square in the town, on February 22nd, Burnley magistrates heard.

The 33-year-old blew 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when tested at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant was fined £380, with a victim surcharge of £38 and prosecution costs of £85. He admitted driving with excess alcohol.