A 63-year-old man from Colne, denied assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, when he appeared at Burnley Magistrates' Court.

Malcolm Sergeant, of Park Way, is alleged to have committed the offence early this year.

Sergeant will have his case heard at Burnley Crown Court and was conditionally bailed until October 28th. He must live and sleep at his home address and not have any contact with any child under the age of 16.