Colne mum attacked woman

A Colne mum attacked a woman and left her injured after, she claimed, the victim had humiliated her in front of her sons, a court heard.

Shirley Ruffles was so mad about what happened, outside a takeaway, she followed Keren Goodfellow to the Jovial Hatters pub in the town and was said to have hit her repeatedly in the face.

Ruffles, who had gone to the shop for a kebab, alleged the victim had called her names and she had been offended at being spoken to like that when "her boys" were there, Burnley magistrates were told.

The victim suffered swollen and sore eyes, bruises and a three centimetre cut, which she believed was caused by the defendant's rings.

The Bench heard how Ruffles was said to have told the pub DJ: "She deserved what she got," after the violence. She later messaged Miss Goodfellow, was abusive and told her: "You're lucky you got away with just a couple of black eyes."

The 42-year-old defendant, of Blucher Street, Colne, admitted common assault on September 22nd. She was given a two -month curfew, between 7pm and 6am and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) said the victim told police Ruffles hit her in the face several times with her fist.

"She tried to protect herself from the blows by punching and kicking out. She says it was completely unprovoked and she didn't expect her to follow her."

The defendant was questioned and claimed she only struck the victim once. Ruffles had eight offences on her record, but nothing since 2009.

Mr Nick Dearing (defending) said: "She has no previous convictions for violence, has not been in trouble for a number of years and had no real need to get involved in this situation."