Concerned police make fresh appeal for missing Burnley teenager

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing Burnley teenager.

Hannah Wilkinson (18) was last seen on Sunday in the Holcombe Drive area of town.

She is described as white, 5ft. 4in. tall, of slim build with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was wearing a mid-length grey jacket, black top with flowers on the shoulders, black leggings and black trainers at the time of her disappearance.

Hannah has links to the Burnley and Nelson areas. She previously gone missing and travelled to Luton.

Police are very concerned about her disappearance.

PC Sarah Monaghan, of Burnley Police, said: “We are appealing for information to help find Hannah.

“She has not been seen since Sunday and her disappearance is very concerning.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or who knows where she is, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 5155@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0215 of March 27.