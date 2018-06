Police are growing concerned for a missing 34-year-old Burnley woman.

Karen Swan was last seen on May 26th in the Burnley area but police believe that she may have travelled to Great Yarmouth in Norfolk Great Yarmouth Police.

She is described as being white, of slim build, 5ft 6in in height, and has a tattoo of Winnie The Pooh on her back.

Anybody with any information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting the incident log reference number LC-20180526-1532.