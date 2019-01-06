Concerns grow for missing man from Nelson

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 27-year-old man from Nelson.

Qamar Ahmed was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday in the Beaufort Street area of Nelson.

He hasn't made any contact with his family since and his disappearance is out of character.

Anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be is asked to contact police as a matter of urgency.

Qamar is described as an Asian male, of stocky build and is approximately 5ft 9in tall with short cropped hair. He also has a goatee beard and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing traditional Asian dress, grey in colour, with a green coat.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 552 of 5th January 2019