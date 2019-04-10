Convicted Burnley paedophile could be facing jail again after using 'sexualised chat' online

A convicted paedophile was involved in "sexualised chat" on the internet without telling police the name he was using, a court heard.

Robert Bradbury was using the name "cheshirenudie," on the online platform "True Nudist".

The registered sex offender, who was jailed in 2014, was supposed to notify the police of any names or aliases he was using in chat situations, so that they could monitor him.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said: "It gives some cause for concern. It was sexualised chat and bearing in mind his previous convictions, the sentences that have been handed out in the past are usually terms of imprisonment at the crown court."

Burnley magistrates were told how the 54-year-old was placed on the sex offenders' register in 2014, after being convicted of having indecent images of children.

The defendant, of Burnley Road, Briercliffe, admitted failing to comply with the notification requirements of the register, between February 1st and March 24th, at Burnley.

The defendant was given unconditional bail to appear at Burnley Crown Court on May 28th.