Convicted child sex offender wanted by police in Lancashire

An arrest warrant has been issued for a convicted paedophile in Lancashire.



Hassan Ali, 26, of Brierfield, Pendle is wanted after breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

He was convicted of sexual activity with a child at Bolton Crown Court in March 2015.

Ali has links to Manchester, Luton, Bradford and the Nelson, Brierfield, Burnley and Colne areas of Lancashire.

Det Con Madeleine Barrientos, of the East Management of Sexual and violent Offenders team, said: “I would appeal to anyone who knows where Ali is or who has any information to contact us.

"I would also urge Ali himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact police at the Sex Offenders Management Unit at Eastern Division – email MOSOVOEAST@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can telephone 01254 353850. In an emergency, always call 999.

A search is also underway for another sex offender with links to Lancashire.

Police issued an appeal yesterday (September 18) to help catch Abu-Shaer, a former chef at a hotel in the Lake District.

What are sex offender notification requirements?

The sex offender notification requirements, sometimes known as the 'sex offenders register', were introduced in 1997.

Anyone convicted of a sexual offence is required to tell the police their details, including where they are living and whether there are any children under 18 in the household.

If the offender does not do this, it is a criminal offence, with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.