Detectives continue to appeal for information following murder in Barrowford

Police were called at around 5-20pm on Friday after a report of a sudden death in River Way.

Officers attended an address and found the body of a 45-year-old man, later named as James O'Hara.

Police are continuing to appeal for information on the Barrowford murder

Police appealed for information on Saturday, releasing images of two men they wanted to identify in connection with an attack on the man on October 19th.

A post-mortem has now been conducted, and detectives are now treating the man’s death as a murder investigation.

Further CCTV images were released yesterday, and two men aged 31 and 22, both from Nelson, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 31-year-old man has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, with the 22-year-old man released no further action.

Det. Ch. Insp. Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our investigation into Mr O’Hara’s death is very much ongoing.

“At the present time we believe the victim was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on October 19th and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances around this.

“We initially released CCTV of two men we wanted to speak to and they were quickly identified. We’d like to thank the public for the information they sent in to us.

“We are now continuing to ask anyone with further information about the incident itself to come forward and help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1033 of October 29.