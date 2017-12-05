"Disrespectful" drunk and disorderly defendant attends court in shorts

A defendant who turned up to court in shorts was told to wear trousers if he came again, but said he did not have any.

Daniel Drinkwater was appearing before Burnley magistrates after being found lying on the ground at 5am. He swore a number of times and then opened the door of the police vehicle and tried to climb in.

Drinkwater (28) stood before the Bench wearing Adidas shorts on a freezing cold day. The legal adviser told him: "Next time, don't wear shorts. It's disrespectful." The defendant replied: "I don't have any pants." The clerk answered: "Well, the next time you will be sent to the charity shop to get some."

Drinkwater, of North Valley Road in Colne, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Leeds Road in Nelson on November 11th. He was fined £80, with £85 costs, and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court heard the defendant had been told to go home after police found him and started to walk away. He was warned he would be arrested if he did not leave the area.

Prosecutor Mrs Tracy Yates told the hearing: "He became abusive and aggressive and tried to run off. He was located shortly afterwards and arrested."