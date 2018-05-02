Doctor's three-year ordeal at hands of jailed Colne conman

A senior doctor who has worked at hospitals across Lancashire has spoken of his three-year ordeal at the hands of a rogue trader.

Dr Shakir Syed, who worked at the Royal Preston Hospital and Lancaster Infirmary, was among consumers targeted by unscrupulous John Hargadon, who conned residents across rural ares of Preston into paying cash for home improvements that were never completed.

Hargadon (50), of Cross Skelton Street, Colne, was jailed for 47 weeks in September after a court heard how he used charm and fake website logos to trick people into having work done.

He struck at the doors of homes in Goosnargh, Barton and Hoghton in Preston, showing off neighbour’s driveways he had not even done.

In one case he conned a school worker out of more than £4,000 for shoddy work he never finished at their home in Goosnargh, near Preston.

In all he admitted a string of six fraud and consumer offences after performing poor or incomplete work on their properties.

Judge Ian Leeming ruled those victims would not get compensation due to his immediate jail term.

Doctor Syed, whose case did not form part of the prosecution, tried to get his money back via the civil route after Hargadon struck at his Cheshire home in 2015.

He was successful after making a claim through the civil courts online, with Hargadon ordered to pay back £4,685, but the rogue still hasn’t paid.

Doctor Syed said: “It was very poor quality work left incomplete.”

