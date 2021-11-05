Dramatic police chase in Pendle leads to arrest of two men driving stolen car

Dog units, high performance police cars and the helicopter and officers from Lancashire’s tactical operations department were deployed in the pursuit of a stolen Ford Fiesta ST, on cloned plates, into Trawden.

Abandoning the vehicle behind the Trawden Arms the two male suspects ran off into fields behind the pub and were tracked by the dog and helicopter.

Officers arrested the duo and found a large quantity of class A drugs and cash.

A spokesman for Colne and West Craven police said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank multiple local residents who assisted officers in making calls to say they had sighted the males running and residents in the street who offered help and assistance.