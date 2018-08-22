Drink-driver almost knocked down police officer

A drink-driver almost knocked down a police officer and nearly hit a patrol car as he was said to have tried to get away, a court was told.

Engineer Michael Greenwood had stated: "I'm not hanging, around, bye" and then accelerated after he had been stopped in the early hours on a car park. An officer prevented 29-year-old Greenwood driving off by leaning across him and putting the handbrake on, Burnley magistrates heard.

The hearing was told how a "drunk" female passenger jumped out of the vehicle and said "oh my God, you nearly ran him over."

Miss Catherine Allan (prosecuting) told the court that at 1-30am, officers were looking for a stolen car and saw the defendant on a secluded, extremely dark car park opposite a pub in Fence. Greenwood was not in a stolen vehicle.

Police illuminated the car he was in, Greenwood tried to hide his face and started to reverse. An officer shouted for him to stop and he complied and wound his window down. Police told him they were checking documents and to turn his engine off and the defendant did. A young woman, who appeared to be drunk, was in the passenger seat, drinking vodka.

Miss Allan alleged Greenwood said he wasn't hanging around and tried to get away, but was stopped. The young woman got out. She added: "He was struggling. Police took him to the floor in a controlled manner and arrested him."

The defendant blew 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. Greenwood, who was cautioned for possessing cocaine, had no previous convictions.

Mr Kamran Yousaf (defending) said Greenwood never tried to drive off. His car had stop-start technology, he pressed the clutch and it started again and jolted.

Mr Yousaf said: "He is extremely remorseful and embarrassed by the fact he is in court. He panicked a little bit and did jolt forward because of the stop-start technology."

The defendant, of Lebanon Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Cuckstool Lane, Brierfield, on August 4th. He was fined £380, with a £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs. The defendant was banned for 12 months.