Drink-driver could be facing jail

A second time drink-driver, who was more than four times the limit, could be facing a jail term.

Zydrunas Vainutis (43) was first convicted of excess alcohol five-and-a-half years ago, Burnley magistrates heard.

Vainutis, who is from Lithuania, blew 149 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was caught on Every Street, Nelson, on July 22nd.

The court was told the starting point for what he had done was 12 weeks in jail. He will be banned for at least three years.

The defendant, of Belle Vue Close, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was given an interim disqualification. Vainutis was unconditionally bailed until August 17th, for a pre- sentence report.