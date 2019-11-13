Drink-driver crashed into partner's car after he text saying he wouldn't go on holiday with her

A drink-driver crashed into her partner when she went to see him after he texted, backing out of a holiday in Portugal, court heard.

Single mum Magdalena Loszewska had been sharing a bottle of wine with a friend at home when she got the message saying her partner wouldn’t be going with her on the break. They were due to leave the day after.

After she ran into the back of his car, her boyfriend called the police and she stayed at the scene waiting the arrival of officers.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told at 2am Loszewska had set off to her boyfriend's mum’s house to see if he was there. At the police station, she blew 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Trevor Grice, defending Loszewska, told the hearing her boyfriend had been out playing snooker.

The solicitor continued: "They were due to go to Portugal the next day and for some inexplicable reason, he texted her saying he didn’t want to go and wouldn’t be going. She knew he wouldn’t be coming home that night and would inevitably be going to his mum's.

“She sets off and drove half-a-mile to speak to him about the text he had sent. Whilst on the journey she sees his car going towards his mother’s. She turns her car round, follows him, he sees her, brakes hard and there is a rear shunt collision.”

District Judge James Clarke asked the defendant: "Is he still your partner?” She replied: "We are talking about this.”

Loszewska admitted driving with excess alcohol on Walton Lane in Nelson on October 15th. She was banned and fined £150, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.