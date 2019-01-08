Drink driver from Shipley appeared before Burnley magistrates

A van driver more than twice the limit was hit in the pocket when he had to pay to get it back from police and then sold it at a loss, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Nathaniel Reeton (32) was pulled over by officers, who spotted him about 2am and said he had "poor lane discipline." He blew 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Reeton now has to pay up £235 more, after admitting driving with excess alcohol on Barrowford Road, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, last December 8th.

The defendant, of Richard Whiteley Drive, Baildon, Shipley, was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 22 months.

Mr Geoff Ireland (defending) said Reeton had made a "number of bad and expensive decisions."

He had bought the van for £400 and probably intended to get rid of it at a profit. But, he decided to drive the vehicle, to collect his girlfriend and give her a lift home.

The solicitor said the defendant complied with police at the roadside and at the police station.

Mr Ireland added: "The vehicle was seized by the police. He had to pay some money to the police to recover the vehicle . He sold it at a loss. It was a very expensive, bad decision that he made."