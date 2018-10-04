Drink driving on the motorway

A father-of-four caught drink-driving on the M65 has been banned for a year.

Asad Abbas Shah was pulled over after being followed from Junction 12 westbound to Junction 10, at 7-35am. He gave a positive roadside breath-test and blew 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35, a court was told.

Shah, who was convicted of driving without due care and attention five years ago, has now been fined £120 after the incident on May 14th.

Mr John Rusius (defending) told Burnley magistrates he had no relevant previous convictions.

The solicitor said the defendant had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He continued: "There are no aggravating features. He fully co-operated and gave correct details. He is a married man with four children. The family is in receipt of tax credits."

Shah, of Willow Drive, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.