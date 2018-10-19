Driver attacked traffic warden

An irate carer assaulted a traffic warden booking a car as he thought the victim had been taking photos of him, a court heard.

Raheel Shazad Arif punched Kieron Roberts, forcing his head back, after shouting: "Don't be taking pictures of me." Mr Roberts had been getting snaps of the vehicle, but it was discovered later he had caught Arif on camera as well.

Burnley magistrates were told how Mr Roberts was wearing a helmet and wasn't injured. His attacker (25) has anger management issues, a record for violence and was already on a community order for common assault. He had offered to write the victim a letter of apology when he was questioned by police.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said Mr Roberts was working on Parker Street in Nelson on the morning of September 6th. He was issuing a ticket on a car with no permit in a residents' only parking area.

Arif, of Walton Lane, Nelson, admitted assault by beating. He was given a community order with a six-week curfew and must stay indoors each day, between 7pm and 6am. The defendant was also ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The Bench chairman told him: "You are already working to address anger management and behaviour issues and we urge you to continue to comply with everything you are asked to do."