Driver killed in Hapton following police pursuit

The incident occurred around 7pm when a car was seen by police officers driving at speed southbound along the A56.

The driver failed to stop and a short pursuit followed. A short time later, while out of sight of the police car, the vehicle was involved in a collision after leaving the carriageway on Accrington Road.

A police spokesman said: "The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, but sadly passed away later in the evening.

The incident has been referred to the IOPC