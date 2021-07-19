Driver killed in Hapton following police pursuit
A man in his 30s has died following a collision after the car he was driving was pursued by police in Hapton on Sunday evening.
The incident occurred around 7pm when a car was seen by police officers driving at speed southbound along the A56.
The driver failed to stop and a short pursuit followed. A short time later, while out of sight of the police car, the vehicle was involved in a collision after leaving the carriageway on Accrington Road.
A police spokesman said: "The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, but sadly passed away later in the evening.
"A female passenger in the vehicle remains in hospital being treated for her injuries. A road closure remains in place on Accrington Road at this time. As is routine practice for incidents of this nature we have referred this matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)."