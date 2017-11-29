Driver wandered off after accident

A Colne driver "wandered off" without giving his details after a collision with another car, but was caught after the other motorist took his picture, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how provisional licence holder Terry Saunders was said to have pulled out in front of the woman's vehicle. He had borrowed the MG ZR he was at the wheel of in Burnley Road, Blackburn. The owner of it was asked for details of the driver by police and told them Saunders had been in the vehicle.

Saunders was asked to attend the police station on four occasions, but didn't turn up. The defendant, who has 31 offences on his record, has now been fined £80, with £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge and was given six points on his licence.

The 42-year-old, of Hawley Street, Colne, admitted failing to stop after an accident, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

Mr John Rusius (defending) told the hearing Saunders had been with a friend who had had a drink and he thought it was best if he drove.