Driver who overtook police at 108mph had no licence or insurance

Traffic officers stopped the Toyata Prius when it overtook a patrol car at 108mph and discovered the driver had no licence or insurance.

A Lancashire Road Traffic Police post on social media said: “This Prius overtook me at 108mph. When he was stopped just before Nelson he was found to have no licence or insurance.

"He had travelled up from Barnet to visit friends and will now be getting the train home. Car seized.”

Traffic police stopped the car near Nelson