Drug addict stole to get to court

A prolific thief went out stealing again when he was summonsed to court and didn't have the money to get there, a hearing was told.

Shaun Donald stole a drill and two saws, worth £63.97 from Lidl to sell and raise the cash to make his appearance before Burnley magistrates.

Donald had been stopped by a member of store staff as he went to leave, with a "bulge" in his jacket. He then handed the haul back and signed a police officer's notebook, saying he had been trying to "nick" the items.

The 50-year-old drug addict, who has almost 100 offences in his record - 57 of them for theft- admitted taking the tools from the Nelson branch of the supermarket on November 7th. Donald, of Church Meadows, Colne, was given a 12-month conditional discharge, to run concurrent to one he received a few weeks ago and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Janet Sime, defending, said Donald had had problems with alcohol and drugs, but had received a great deal of help.

He had been recovering since 2015, but went back to drugs after a relationship ended and he was heartbroken. Donald found himself without income.

Miss Sime said the defendant had been summonsed to court that day, had no money and went out to steal to get the funds to attend. Donald had seen his doctor since the offence. She added:" He has finally seen the light. He wants to be drug-free."