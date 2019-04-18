Drunken Nelson ex-drug addict got aggressive with police after causing a "nuisance" in Burnley town centre

A drunken man who got aggressive with police and kicked and punched their van was told by magistrates he had been a "downright nuisance."



Ex-drug addict Mohammed Raza (41) had been causing a disturbance outside The Big Window in Burnley just after 8pm. He was told by officers to go away, but then went to The Swan and started to annoy customers there. The defendant was again told to go home and get a taxi but tried to get into The Boot, the town's court heard.

Raza, who has 16 convictions for 30 offences, ended up being arrested after the trouble on March 27. Mr John Rusius, defending, told the hearing that Raza, a former shoplifter, had been to Pakistan to do a detox from drugs.

On the day of the offence, he had gone out shopping. He met an acquaintance who was going to the pub and who persuaded him to go along. The solicitor continued: "He became somewhat drunk. Whether it's because he is not used to drink or his drink has been spiked, we can't say, but he has started behaving in an unacceptable manner."

"He has been on anti-depressants for a couple of years and perhaps they don't mix with the drink," Mr Rusius added. "All he can say is he is sorry."

The defendant, of Westmoreland Street in Nelson, admitted being drunk and disorderly on St James Street. He was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.