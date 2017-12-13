Ex teacher faces historic abuse claims involving pupils

A former deputy headteacher accused of a total of 46 historic sex offences will face a trial in 2018.

Grahame Brennand, 70, of Calder Avenue, Freckleton, is accused of 22 offences of indecent assault and cruelty against a total of 11 victims.

The alleged offences were committed between 1973 and 1996 at St John’s Primary School in Baxenden, East Lancashire and involve indecent assaults both male and female pupils.

New charges were brought against him after existing charges of 24 counts of indecent assault against 13 former female pupils were put to him in March by Lancashire Police.

The allegations relate to a period between 1974 and 1988 when Mr Brennand was a teacher and then deputy head teacher at the school.

The case follows a probe by Lancashire Police's Operation Fervent Team.

The pupils cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Brennand will appear at the same court for trial on January 2.