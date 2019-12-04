Former Lancashire PE teacher jailed for 17 years after admitting to sexually abusing schoolgirls over a 20 year period

A former PE teacher from Preston has been jailed for more than 17 years after admitting to sexual abuse against schoolgirls.



Geoffrey Openshaw, 73, was employed by the local authority as a PE teacher at Darwen Vale High School (DVHS) between 1972 and 1989.

Geoffrey Openshaw, 73, was married with two young children at the time he was offending. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

His five victims were all girls and the abuse spanned three decades between the 1970s and 1990s. Some of the abuse took place at the school.

Lesley Connor, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Fervent Team, said: “Openshaw abused his position to groom and abuse his victims over a long period of time and I would to pay tribute to them for the incredible courage they have shown to come forward and speak about what they have been through.

"Bringing Openshaw to justice would not have been possible without them.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter how historic or who the alleged abuser was, to come forward and report it to us safe in the knowledge that we will investigate professionally and sensitively.”

During the course of his offending he wrote letters to his victims, bought them presents and took them on excursions, even though at the time he was married with two young children.

Openshaw, of Out Rawcliffe, near Preston, admitted 14 counts of indecent assault and one of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 earlier this year.

He was sentenced at Preston Crown Court today (Tuesday, December 3) to 17 years and three months with a one year extended licence.

He will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.