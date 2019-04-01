Gallery: Can you help bring these lost Lancashire dogs back home?
These are just some of the dogs recently reported missing in Lancashire.
Can you help the Post bring these boys and girls home?
Mara, four months old, Pug Chihuahua (or Chug), was taken from Buckshaw Village on Sunday, March 24. If you see her, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact Fiona Smith on 01772 381 632.
Truffle, a five-month old female French Bulldog puppy, was stolen from her home in Tulketh Crescent, Preston on Sunday, March 24.'If you see Truffle or know of her whereabouts, contact Michelle Cavendish on 07791 858 216.