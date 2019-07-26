Here's where Lancashire's fastest dangerous drivers were caught

Only six drivers were caught driving at more 100mph in the past two years in Lancashire

Drivers were caught by police travelling at speeds of up to 117mph in Lancashire over the last two years.

The road safety charity Brake has called on the Government to increase funding for road policing, and wants to see drivers automatically banned if they are caught travelling at 100 mph or more.

Figures obtained by the charity through a Freedom of Information request to Lancashire Constabulary show that six drivers were recorded at speeds of 100 mph or more last year and four in 2017.

Last year, the fastest speed the force recorded was 117mph, on the A565, Southport New Road.

Drivers caught speeding at more than 100 mph are referred to courts, where magistrates have the discretion to issue a driving ban, a fine or six penalty points on a driver’s licence.

The maximum fine for serious speeding offences is £1,000, rising to £2,500 if the offence occurred on a motorway.

The five highest speeds recorded in Lancashire in 2018 were:

117mph, in a 50mph zone on the A565, Southport New Road

116mph, in a 30mph zone on the A5230, Squires Gate Lane

113mph, in a 60mph zone on the A570, Rainford Road (male driver, 45 years old)

105mph, in a 60mph zone on the A59, Skipton Road

105mph, in a 60mph zone on the A59, Skipton Road (male driver, 34 years old)

Brake received responses from 40 of the country's 45 police forces. They showed that more than 9,500 motorists were recorded at speeds of more than 100mph last year – a 52 per cent increase on the number in 2017.

Nationally, the highest speeds recorded by police were in South Yorkshire and Avon and Somerset – 162mph in each case.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, said: “There is absolutely no justification for any driver to be travelling at such excessive speeds – more than twice the national speed limit in some cases – putting themselves and others in grave danger.

"The number of drivers caught speeding at over 100mph makes clear the need for action.

"Anyone caught travelling at such speed should always face a ban – we have to make sure these dangerous, selfish drivers are taken off our roads.

“The Government must invest in national roads policing as a priority to provide the police with the resources they need to get out on the roads and act as a true deterrent to dangerous driving. The law must also be used to its fullest extent in penalising such dangerous behaviour, making it clear that speeding will not be tolerated.”

Highways England and the Department for Transport recently announced that they would be launching a joint review of road policing, looking to plug existing gaps in provision.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Speeding is completely unacceptable, which is why there are tough penalties and rigorous enforcement in place for those who do this.

“Roads policing is a key deterrent in stopping drivers breaking the law and risking their and other people’s lives.

“Just this week, we announced a first-of-its-kind joint review into roads policing and traffic enforcement, to highlight the good work of police forces and others and show what more can be done to improve road safety.”