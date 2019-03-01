Illegal cigarettes and cash seized from shop in Nelson

Thousands of packets of illegal cigarettes and toabcco have been seized today from a shop in Nelson.

A joint operation between local policing teams and Lancashire Trading Standards across multiple addresses in the Chapel Sreet area of Nelson today was successful in locating thousands of packets of illegal tobacco and cigarettes.

It is estimated that up to 2,500 packets and thousands of pouds in cash were seized from one address alone.

A police spokesman said: "These were intended for sale in local shops and off licences dealing in unsafe products and sold without VAT. This saving on tax is used to fund organised crime and affects all our communities and buying these illegal products only serves to provide these criminals with a lavish unearned lifestyle."

Any information can be reported in confidence through trading standards or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.