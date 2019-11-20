Imitation firearm seized after disturbance in Nelson

Armed response units were deployed to Nelson after two men were seen arguing with what appeared to be a firearm.

Specialist officers soon after found an imitation firearm (pictured) in a yard near to where the disturbance took place today.

Police had been tipped off by a call from a concerned member of the public came in relation to a disturbance between two men in Nelson, with a mention of possible weapons.

A police spokesman said: "Team one response and armed response units arrived, identifying both parties believed to be involved. The realistic-looking imitation firearm was found in a yard linked to one of the men and he has subsequently been arrested for a variety of offences. He’s waiting for an interview as well."