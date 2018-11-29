Knifepoint robbery in Nelson shop

Police are appealing for information after a knifepoint robbery in Nelson this morning.

Officers were called at 7-50am to reports of a robbery at Oddies on Leeds Road.

The offender entered the shop at around 7-30am. He was carrying a knife and made threats towards the two female workers. He forced them to open the safe and left with cash.

The man is described as being around 5ft 8in. tall and very thin. He was wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms which were covered in dust and dirt and a black bomber style waterproof jacket. He was carrying a blue carrier bag and had a neckerchief covering his face.

He left the shop, turned right and headed towards Nelson town centre.

Sgt John McNamara of East CID, said: “This is a nasty offence which will have caused the victims some obvious fear for their own safety while simply doing their job. The area would have been quite busy at this time and I would ask that anyone with information, or who saw a man matching this description, lets us know.

"If you can help with our investigation please call 01254 353864 or 101 quoting log number 167 of 29th November."