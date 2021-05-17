LiveLancashire LIVE: Trains delayed this morning due to signal fault | Covid hospital patients rise in parts of Lancashire after jump in cases | Man jailed for trafficking woman to UK to work in a Preston brothel
Lancashire Live: All the latest news from across the county on Thursday, June 10, 2021
Last updated: Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 09:58
Pavilion Café in Preston's Avenham Park shuts after staff test positive for Covid-19
The Pavilion Café in Avenham Park has closed due to staff testing positive for Covid-19.
The cafe has been shut since Sunday (June 6) and will “remain closed until further notice”, say Preston City Council.
It has not confirmed exactly how many staff have tested positive but said all employees are self-isolating at home.
The cafe is due to host a wedding on Saturday (June 12) and the Council has confirmed that this will go ahead following a deep clean of the venue.
It said the public toilets are still open but will close earlier than usual for cleaning.
The Council said it does not know at this stage when the cafe is likely to reopen.
Coun Robert Boswell said: “Unfortunately a couple of our café staff have tested positive for Covid and, in line with current procedures, the remaining staff are self-isolating and will take further tests before returning to work. We wish them a full and speedy recovery.
“The Pavilion has been deep cleaned and will be safe and ready for a private function this weekend. The café remains closed until further notice.”
It is the latest city venue to close this week due to Covid-19, as the latest figures show 13 out of 17 Preston neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections over the last 7 days.
On Tuesday (June 8), Wetherspoons confirmed that its Twelve Tellers pub in Church Street had been dealing with an outbreak of among its staff.
A total of 19 staff members were told to self-isolate at home and four employees had tested positive. But the pub said it would remain open.
Trains delayed this morning due to signal fault between Preston, Kirkham and Wesham
LATEST: Please return to vehicles
J1 to J3 M55 in both directions. Please return to your vehicles as we are hoping to reopen shortly
Diversions are now in place
For any traffic not currently stuck on the closed M55, Highways England have announced this diversion advice:
Eastbound traffic is diverted as follows:-
Follow the Hollow Square diversion signs. Exit M55 at J3 then take 3rd exit to A585 (Kirkham). At roundabout take 1st exit on to A583 (Preston). At A583/A5085 junction take the A5085 towards city centre. At A6 junction turn left on to A6 (northbound). At J1 take 3rd exit and re-join the M55.
Westbound traffic: - follow the Solid Circle diversion signs, via the above roads, in reverse order.
M55 latest
At present, there are no estimates of when the M55 will re-open - we’ll keep you updated
The scene from Broughton Island on the M55 tonight
This is how the M55 is looking now, where you can see the westbound traffic has been halted
M55 latest
Police say traffic is heavily building up, and are urging people to avoid travelling in the area and find an alternative route if possible
BREAKING: M55 Closed in both directions
The M55 in both directions is CLOSED between junction 1 (Preston, Garstang) and junction 3 (Wesham, Kirkham, Fleetwood, and A585) due to a Police incident.
Traffic Officers & Lancashire Road Police are currently at the scene.
Man jailed for trafficking woman to UK to work in a Preston brothel
A man who trafficked a woman to the UK to work as a prostitute at a brothel in Burnley has been jailed for 12 years.
Florica Calin, 60 (pictured), arranged and paid for the woman to come to the country on a promise of work in a factory.
She arrived on an Easyjet flight from Barcelona to Liverpool in June 2018 but was then immediately forced into prostitution.
Police launched an investigation after she ran into a shop in Burnley in November 2018 and begged for help.
Detectives then uncovered a network of brothels where the woman, a Romanian national, had been forced to work.
The brothels included addresses in Preston, Burnley and Accrington, and Calin paid for adverts offering the woman for sex on classified advert website Vivastreet.
Calin was arrested and later admitted offences of trafficking for sexual exploitation, money laundering and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
He appeared at Preston Crown Court today and was jailed for 12 years.
He was previously arrested for trafficking in London in 2009 and was extradited to Spain to face the same charges. He was convicted and jailed for nine years. He also has convictions in Romania for pimping.
Calin’s partner, 39-year-old Paula Coltatu, was jailed for 16 months for offences of money laundering and perverting the course of justice.
At the time of her arrest she claimed to be a victim but her story unravelled and it was proved she was working with Calin. She fled to Romania after being charged but was brought back to the UK on a European Arrest Warrant.
The victim, aged 36, has now returned to Romania.
Det. Sgt Stu Peall, whose team uncovered the brothel network run by Calin, said: “This woman was treated as nothing more than a commodity without any regard for their wellbeing or human rights. The evidence clearly showed that Calin was controlling this woman for the purposes of prostitution.
“Lancashire Constabulary is committed to tackling exploitation of all kinds and today’s sentences are the culmination of the hard work and dedication of our officers who continue to work proactively to put an end to modern slavery.”
“We welcome any community intelligence that may help to identify addresses where prostitution may be taking place. If you suspect suspicious activity is taking place, please let us know. We take all reports seriously and will investigate thoroughly.
“I hope this sentence sends a message to victims of sex trafficking that Lancashire Police will always support complainants and look to prosecute those bringing misery to the lives of vulnerable people.
“We want to offer help and advice for people who think they may be victims of human trafficking or slavery.
“There are a number of ways you can contact someone for help. You don’t have to speak directly to the police there are charities that can help you. You can also ring some services anonymously; you do not have to give your name or go to court or give a statement.”
Family pay tribute to dad-of three killed in Ribble Valley motorbike crash
The family of a biker who was killed in a crash in the Ribble Valley at the weekend have paid tribute to him.
Richard Walters, 56, from Liverpool, suffered fatal injuries when he lost control of his Kawasaki motorbike on the A59 in Whalley and crashed into a tree on Sunday (June 6).
He had been travelling from Clitheroe towards Langho with another rider when he crashed at around 2.30pm. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for five hours while accident investigators attended the scene.The other rider was not injured.
Today (Wednesday, June 9), his heartbroken family have paid tribute to him, saying he “died doing what he loved”.
They said: “Richard Michael Walters was a loving partner to Jan and father to his three children. He was a caring brother to his three siblings.
“He will be missed not only by his family, but by his many friends and work colleagues.
“He loved going out riding on his motorbike, he died doing what he loved. Rest in peace Ricky.”
Police are asking anyone who saw the crash, or may have dashcam footage showing what happened, to come forward.
Sgt Laura Kendall, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the rider and his family at this time.
“We are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or may have dashcam footage showing what happened, to come forward.
“If you can assist our enquiries please call 101 quoting log 0826 of June 6.”
Police patrols ramped up in Preston "hot spots" due to increase in violent crime
Patrols are being stepped up in parts of Preston due to an increase in knife crime and "violent incidents", say Lancashire Police.
The force said it is ramping up patrols in “known hot spots” and the public are likely to see more officers on the beat “over the next few days and weeks”.
It follows a stabbing in the city on Saturday (June 5) when a man in his 20s was attacked by a group of men in Grafton Street, off Fishergate Hill, and taken to hospital in an air ambulance.
Yesterday (Tuesday, June 8), officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Police said the stab victim has been making a “good recovery”.
Last night, officers taking part in extra patrols in the New Hall Lane area arrested two men armed with machetes. Drugs, balaclavas and a large quantity of cash were also seized.
Lancashire Mounted Police also took part in patrols around Broadgate and Avenham yesterday evening (pictured), whilst the Tac Ops squad has been tasked with ”intelligence-led initiatives”and “enforcement activities”.
This morning (Wednesday, June 9), DCI Mark Haworth-Oates said the “high visibility patrols” could continue for days, or even weeks to come.
He said: “Over the next few days and weeks you may see more police officers than usual out and about in some parts of Preston.
“This is in response to an increase over the last few weeks in the number of incidents of violence – including the use of weapons – the most recent of which happened on Grafton Street at the weekend.
“People may well see extra officers on the streets of certain parts of the city, alongside mounted branch and officers from Tac Ops who will be carrying out violent crime prevention and enforcement activities in known hot spots in addition to carrying out intelligence-led initiatives.
“We are determined to do all we can and to use all the resources at our disposal to prevent serious violent crime on our streets and to prosecute those who engage in such activity.”
Police search for missing Morecambe man with Doctor Who tattoo
A search is under way for a 65-year-old man who is missing from home in Morecambe.
Gary Mackenzie was last seen in the Morecambe area yesterday at around 7.30am.
He failed to return home and his family are becoming worried about his welfare.
Police say Gary is 5ft 6 with short grey hair and has a Doctor Who tattoo on his left arm. He also has the name ‘SANDRA’ tattooed on the back of his neck.
He was last seen wearing red shorts and black trainers, and officers say he could be carrying a black rucksack.
A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 65-year-old Gary Mackenzie, who is missing from his home in Morecambe.”We are appealing for your help to find Gary. If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20210608-1231.”