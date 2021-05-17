Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a shop in Leyland overnight.

The shop in Towngate, near the junction with Broad Street, caught fire at around 12.30am, with a number of flats above having to be evacuated.

The fire service said passersby spotted the building on fire and called 999 before bravely running into the building to alert those living in the flats above.

The residents were led to safety just moments before the building became engulfed in flames. The fire soon reached to the roof and had been spreading to neighbouring properties before fire crews brought it under control.

Fire chief Tom Cookson said: “When we arrived we found the first flat to be well alight and spreading to the roof as well as five other shops and five flats above.

“Prior to the arrival of the fire service, passers-by have entered three of the occupied flats and led the occupants to safety.”

Eight fire engines, including the stinger appliance and aerial ladder platform, attended the scene and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, four hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

No serious injuries have been reported, but a number of those rescued have been treated for smoke inhalation, with two people taken to hospital as a precaution.

Towngate has been closed overnight and the road is expected to remain shut for several hours this morning whilst the fire service, Cadent gas and United Utilities continue to make the scene safe.

READ MORE: Footage shows moment Leyland shop and flats were engulfed in flames.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the cause of is under investigation alongside Lancashire Police.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.39am today (May 20) to reports of a fire at a tea shop in Towngate, Leyland.

“The shop and an above flat have suffered significant damage. Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

“Anybody with information can call police, quoting log 0029 of May 20, 2021.”

Pictures from the scene show the building has been gutted by the fire, with charred roof beams exposed and its windows shattered.

The fire has also damaged neighbouring shops in the row, including damage to the signs for a dog grooming service and a newsagents next door.

You can view a gallery of pictures showing the fire and its aftermath here, as well as video footage of the blaze here.