Lancashire pensioner still missing after 9 days after failing to return from morning walk

An police search is underway to find a vulnerable pensioner who failed to return home from a morning walk more than a week ago.

Police officers are searching for Melvyn Dillon, 79, after he went missing from Acorn Heights Care Home in Manchester Road on Tuesday morning (May 22).

Melvyn Dillon, 79, went missing from Acorn Heights Care home in Burnley on Wednesday morning (May 22) and has not been seen since.

Melvyn was last seen at 10.35am and was reported missing after he failed to return to the care home following one of his regular morning walks.

Staff are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as he suffers with type 1 Diabetes and has not received his regular insulin dose for nine days.

Staff said Melvyn usually goes out for about an hour and his carers began to grow concerned after he failed to return that morning.

The last sighting of him was on CCTV in the Curzon Street area on May 22.

Staff at Acorn Heights Care Home said Melvyn is known to become confused and has disappeared on previous occasions, but never for this length of time.

They said he likes to travel on public transport and has previously been found in London and Newcastle after catching a train from Preston.

READ MORE: Vulnerable pensioner disappears from a Lancashire care home after morning walk



Melvyn is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, black blazer, khaki trousers and brown shoes.

Sgt Conrad Tapp, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 79-year-old Melvyn Dillon.

"Melvyn has been missing for several days now and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Melvyn left his care home in the Manchester Road area of Burnley on May 22. We know he has previously gone missing and we understand he needs regular medication.

“I would urge anyone who might have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1393 of May 22.