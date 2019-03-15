Lancashire Police step up patrols in "key locations" after terrorists kill 49 people in New Zealand

Police patrols are being stepped up across Lancashire in response to terror attacks against Muslims in New Zealand.



At least 49 people have been killed after gunmen opened fire on worshippers at two mosques during Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand last night.

Following the attacks, police in Lancashire swiftly moved to reassure the county's Muslim communities that there is no "intelligence to suggest a credible threat within Lancashire".

But police confirmed that they have already "stepped up patrols in key locations" across Lancashire as a "precaution".

The force did not specify which areas or buildings would receive the extra protection.

Deputy Chief Constable Sunita Gamblin, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the tragic events in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“We recognise that incidents such as these can cause significant concern within our communities.

"However we would like to reassure the public that there is currently no intelligence to suggest a credible threat within Lancashire.

"But we have stepped up patrols in key locations across the county as a precaution and will continue to engage with all of our communities, including visiting mosques across the county, to offer them further reassurance.

“We will also be encouraging local faith and community networks to demonstrate that in Lancashire we are tolerant, proud and protective of all our diverse communities, and that we will not allow terrorists to create discord, distrust and fear among us.

“We stand together with our Muslim communities and all those shocked and horrified by this terrorist attack in New Zealand.

“I would also like to stress that we take hate crime very seriously and, as always, would encourage anyone who feels they have been subjected to hate crime of any sort to report it to the police.

“We work closely with our partners and community organisations as well as our support networks to understand the impact of all forms of hate crime and are continually striving to improve our service.”

Police rely on our communities to help make Lancashire a safe place to live work and visit and we would encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious immediately on 101, or 999 in an emergency.