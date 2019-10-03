Leyland man jailed for attacking paramedic with baseball bat is still on the run two months after fleeing prison

A man jailed for savagely beating a paramedic with a baseball bat is still on the run two months after he fled prison.



Lewis Westwood, previously of Hillbrook Road, Leyland, is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham on August 4.

Lewis Westwood, 25, previously of Leyland, absconded from HMP Kirkham two months ago on August 4

After evading arrest for two months, police have renewed their appeal for help in tracing the prisoner.

In 2014, he was jailed for 8 years at Preston Crown Court for grievous bodily harm with intent.

Aged 19, Westwood pleaded guilty to clubbing a young paramedic to the ground with a baseball bat during a 999 call to Hillbrook Road, Leyland.

The paramedic suffered a fractured skull after Westwood continued to hit him with the bat as he lay on the ground.

He was recalled to prison on March 8, 2018 after he breached his licence conditions.

The public are advised not to approach him if they spot him.

Westwood has links to Lancashire (in particular, South Ribble), Manchester, Merseyside and South Yorkshire.

He is 5ft 7inches tall and of slim build. He has blue eyes, short blonde/ brown hair and speaks with a regional accent.

Sergeant Paul McLernon said: "Westwood has been wanted for almost two months and we have been making extensive enquiries to find him.

"If you have seen him or have any information at all about where might be, please do not approach him but contact us."

You can call police on 101, quoting log number 1256 of August 4. For immediate sightings please call 999.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.