Lucky escape for suspected drink driver after car crashes into lamp post in Chatburn
A motorist was lucky to escape with minor injuries after his car crashed into a lamp post and overturned onto its roof.
However, moments later he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.
The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) in Chatburn.
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: " A busy weekend for the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force which saw us dealing with a wide range of incidents in and around the area.
"These culminated in us attending a collision assisted by Tac Ops, where a vehicle crashed into a lamp post in Chatburn. This resulted in the driver, who luckily managed to escape with what we believe to be very minor injuries, being arrested on suspicion of drink driving after providing a positive roadside breath test."