Machete attack in home

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries in a machete attack at his home.

The frightening incident happened at 11-55pm on Friday when two men dressed in dark clothing and balaclavas, went into the house in Napier Street, Nelson, armed with a large, curved machete.

Police appeal

The occupant, a Lithuanian man in his 50s, suffered defensive wounds to his arms and a cut to the back of his head.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Det. Sgt Mark Holland, of Lancashire Constabulary’s East Division CID, said: “This was a very violent, aggravated burglary.

“Fortunately a member of the public heard a commotion and raised the alarm.

“We are now asking anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch, as we try and establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 3969@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 1776 of August 17th.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimetoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.reportitonline.lancashire.police.uk.