Man, 23, jailed after savage attack that left a woman with a fractured jaw and bleeding on the brain

A man has today (Friday, June 8th) been jailed for a horrifying attack with left a woman with a fractured jaw, bleeding on the brain and a number of lost teeth.

Sam Carrington, 23, of no fixed address, savagely assaulted the 33-year-old woman as she walked along George Street West in Blackburn on Saturday, September 23, last year.

His victim suffered injuries including a fractured jaw, bleed on the brain and a number of lost teeth.

She has not physically recovered and has been left permanently disfigured.

She has three metal plates in her jaw and suffers recurring headaches.

Following extensive enquiries police arrested and charged Carrington and at Burnley Crown Court in March he was convicted of charges of attempted rape and sexual assault on a female.

He had previously admitted Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent.

At Preston Crown Court today he was jailed for 10 years for the Section 18 assault, with an extended licence of four years. He was also given five years for the attempted rape and two years for the sexual assault, to run concurrent.

In a statement provided to the court the victim said the assault had been horrific and had left her always looking over her shoulder. If she went out it always had be to with a friend.

Detective Sgt Mel Kelly, of East CID, said: “This was one of the most vicious and brutal attacks I have ever witnessed.

"It is little short of a miracle that the victim was not more seriously injured or even killed and in fact the victim herself believed during the attack that she was going to die.

"The CCTV footage of this assault is truly horrifying. I would again like to commend the victim for having the strength to support the prosecution to see justice served against Carrington who is clearly an extremely dangerous man.”