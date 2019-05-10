Man and woman arrested at Nelson house on suspicion of drug dealing

A man and woman from Nelson have been remanded in custody on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

On Wednesday May 8th officer from the Targeted Crime team raided a house in Every Street, Nelson, and arrested the male and female occupants on suspicion of supplying class A drugs after seeing suspicious activity at the back of the address.

The home was searched and a quantity of heroin was located hidden in the battery compartment of a torch along with some packaging, cash and mobile phones.

Following interviews and forensic examination of the drugs, which have been valued in excess of £1,000, the occupants Ausra Ignataviciute (40) and Vincas Urbonavicius (45), both of Every Street have been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court this morning and have both been remanded to prison pending a trial.