Man arrested after police seize suspected Class A drugs in Clitheroe house raid
A man has been arrested after police discovered a variety of suspected Class A drugs at a property in Lime Street.
Officers from the Ribble Valley and Pendle task force made the discovery after executing a warrant at the property yesterday afternoon (Thursday).
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "A variety of suspected Class A drugs have been recovered by the police and one male has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
"Officers will continue to target those who are involved in the supply of drugs, which will no doubt make our communities a safer place to be.
"If you have any information in regards to drug supply in your local area please call 101, contact your local neighbourhood policing team or alternatively call the independent charity crime stoppers on 0800 555 111."