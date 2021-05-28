Man charged after £20,000 worth of electrical stock stolen from Clitheroe firm

Police said the incident, which happened on May 17th, caused distress to the owners, with the potential to have a lasting detrimental affect on the business.

Following extensive enquiries, an Accrington man was arrested and on Tuesday (May 25th) charged with burglary. He will appear in court in due course.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "On Monday, May 17th, officers from both the neighbourhood team and rural task force attended reports of a burglary at City Electrical Ltd, Clitheroe where over £20,000 worth of stock was stolen. This obviously caused distress to the owners, with the potential to have a lasting detrimental affect on the business.

