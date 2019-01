A man has been charged in connection with a rape investigation in Burnley.

The incident is reported to have happened on Tuesday, January 1st, close to Charter Walk car park and involved a 14-year-old girl.

Following a public appeal, a 30-year-old man was arrested last night.

Nassar Iqbal (30) of Castle Street, Brierfield, Nelson, has been charged with rape, sexual assault and robbery.

He will appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.