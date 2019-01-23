Man suffered serious head injury in shocking Burnley town centre attack

Detectives have released images of a man they want to speak to following an assault in Burnley town centre.



The victim – a 21-year-old man – had been on a night out with a friend.



He left Panamas nightclub in Hammerton Street at around 2-30am on Saturday, January 12th, and was then followed into Curzon Street where he was attacked.



The assault resulted in the victim sustaining a serious head injury and being admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital.



DC Kat Scott, from Burnley CID, said: “This has been an upsetting and worrying ordeal for the victim and his family who have been understandably distressed by the injuries sustained in the attack.



“I would like to appeal to anybody who has witnessed the incident or recognises the man in the photos, to contact us on 01282 472713 or 101, quoting log LC-20190112-0154.”



Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.